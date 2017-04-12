National Politics

April 12, 2017 12:01 PM

Arizona congressman gets applause, boos during town hall

The Associated Press
MESA, Ariz.

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs was met with applause and boos at the Arizona Republican's first town hall meeting since taking office in January.

Biggs addressed topics such as health care and climate change during his town hall in Mesa Tuesday, which was attended by approximately 600 people. Some attendees said there was not enough time for everyone's questions.

Constituents from Biggs' 5th Congressional District in southeastern metro Phoenix had been asking Biggs for a town hall meeting.

Boos erupted from the crowd, filled with liberal and conservative constituents, when Biggs said he was skeptical of scientists who believe in human-caused global warming.

Other voters asked for his opinion on high-risk pool insurance programs and internet privacy.

