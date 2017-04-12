National Politics

April 12, 2017 11:07 AM

Essex Junction schools under lockdown after threat

The Associated Press
ESSEX, Vt.

Six schools in Essex Junction, Vermont, are under lockdown after police say an armed person threatened to appear at the high school.

The Chittenden Central Supervisory Union said Wednesday that Essex police contacted the high school.

All the schools are currently under lockdown and students are accounted for.

The schools are Hiawatha Elementary, Summit Street School, Thomas Fleming School, Albert D. Lawton School (ADL), Essex High School and the Center for Technology.

Police would not release any details. The supervisory union is urging people not to go to the high school at this time.

