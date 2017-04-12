National Politics

April 12, 2017 8:24 AM

Fairbanks City Council called to court over proposed school

The Associated Press
FAIRBANKS, Alaska

The Fairbanks North Star Borough is taking action against city council after it turned down a school district's request to establish a home-schooling center.

The Daily News-Miner reported (http://bit.ly/2oVEgKC) Tuesday that a judge's decision is pending on whether or not the council acted appropriately when it denied the Chugach School District's permit request.

According to the report, the district wants to turn a former bed and breakfast into FOCUS Homeschool.

The council's denial happened about a year ago when it decided the district failed to show there was a public need to operate in the location and determined the land use was improperly classified.

According to the report, the borough argues there is no obligation for the district to show a public need to operate in the location.

