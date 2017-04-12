National Politics

April 12, 2017 5:03 AM

Rep. Mike Coffman holds town hall

The Associated Press
AURORA, Colo.

Republican congressman Mike Coffman is holding his first town hall of the Trump administration Wednesday.

Coffman's town hall will run for one hour from 6 pm to 7 pm. It is open only to people who signed up for tickets. Questioners will be selected based on a lottery and signs are barred.

Those precautions are to try to prevent the confrontations other Republicans have faced in town halls this year. Coffman represents a district won by Hillary Clinton in the presidential election. He is often targeted by Democrats seeking to replace him.

Coffman supported the Republican health care bill this year. Coffman was already confronted by a hostile crowd over his positions in January when he met constituents at a library. He left that event through the back door.

