Senate to debate bill targeting Arizona initiatives

The Arizona Senate is set to debate legislation making it easier to keep citizen initiatives off the ballot by tightening the legal standard proponents must meet.
The proposal set for debate Wednesday says measures are subject to a "strict compliance" standard rather than "substantial compliance."
That will allow citizen's initiative to be thrown out for mere paperwork or language errors, even if the proposed law complies in other respects to the law. The current standard allows such minor errors if the intent of measure remains clear.
The House also has a measure targeting initiatives. That bill adds slew of registration and penalty provisions on petition circulators.
The two components were stripped from an earlier bill already signed by Gov. Doug Ducey. That measure bars paying circulators per signature.
