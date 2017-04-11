Contaminants found in wells near Naval Air Station Meridian

1:02 John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery Pause

1:59 Ron Estes says he's proud of his Electoral College vote for Trump

2:21 Five things to know about Kansas City's new marijuana law

1:33 Cyclists have their own signal in downtown KCMO

1:16 Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the "opposition party" at CPAC

4:12 Sebelius talks about the ACA and end-of-life care

2:50 Tribute to Yordano Ventura brings emotional wave to Royals players

3:11 Hope is here for Parkinson's disease patients with psychosis