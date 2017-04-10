Arpaio gets additional lawyers 2 weeks before contempt trial

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio has lined up additional lawyers to defend him at his criminal contempt-of-court trial scheduled to begin in two weeks.
Dennis and Jack Wilenchik filed papers Monday saying they're joining lawyers Mark Goldman and Jeff Surdakowski in defending Arpaio.
Last week, attorneys Mel McDonald and Linda Kim Tivorsak were allowed to quit the case after citing ethical concerns in representing the lawman.
Goldman, who joined the case in mid-March, has made two unsuccessful attempts at delaying the April 25 trial.
Arpaio faces the charge for defying a court order to stop his immigration patrols.
He acknowledges prolonging the patrols, but said his defiance wasn't intentional.
Dennis and Jack Wilenchik once represented a former Arpaio aide in a civil contempt case over the violation of the immigration-patrol order.
