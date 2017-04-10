Border agency: Driver, agents exchange gunfire at checkpoint

Federal officials said a driver was transported to a hospital after exchanging gunfire with Border Patrol agents at an immigration checkpoint in southern New Mexico.
The specific injuries, condition, name and age of the male driver involved in the shooting Sunday evening at a checkpoint on Interstate 25 in Las Cruces were not immediately released.
Customs and Border Protection says shooting occurred as agents questioned the driver after he was referred to a secondary inspection.
According to the agency, agents returned fire after the driver brandished a handgun and fired one shot toward the agents.
CBP says the incident is under investigation by CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility, the FBI and state authorities.
