Man charged with killing parents at home

A man is facing murder charges after authorities say he told investigators he shot and killed his parents.
Media outlets report that officers were called to a home in Chesapeake on Sunday night.
Chesapeake Police say a 69-year-old man disarmed and detained his nephew after the younger man pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him and his wife. Police say after 23-year-old Steven Julian was taken into custody, he told officers he fatally shot his parents. Officers went to his parents' home and found Sally and Clark Julian dead.
The sheriff's office's website shows that Steven Julian is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and weapons offenses. His case was transferred to Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court during a brief court appearance Monday.
