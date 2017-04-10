Virginia church leaders urge McAuliffe to halt execution

1:02 John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery Pause

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers

2:21 Five things to know about Kansas City's new marijuana law

2:05 Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer

3:13 Nancy and Liz, mother and daughter recovering drug addicts, want to offer others hope

1:30 Driving electric: A robust network of charging stations in KC encourages motorists to go electric

0:56 The life of Yordano Ventura

1:34 Locker room interviews: KU players speak about loss to Oregon

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation