Phoenix police shoot man breaking into a home after scuffle

1:02 John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery Pause

2:21 Five things to know about Kansas City's new marijuana law

2:26 Gov. Sam Brownback discussed Kansas education funding

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

0:56 The life of Yordano Ventura

2:04 Kara Kopetsky's mother feels her 10-year wait is nearly over

1:09 Amber alert issued for missing 12-year-old Blue Springs girl

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral