VA: Vets won't be left homeless if Montana facility closes

Federal officials say eight veterans living in a Helena facility won't be left homeless if the facility shuts down.
The Helena Independent Record reported Sunday (http://bit.ly/2nYdBJ4 ) that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says it will make sure arrangements are made for long-term housing for the residents.
The Montana Veterans Foundation, which operates the Willis Cruse Transitional Facility, plans to sell the building because of a looming reduction in its VA funding. The foundation says the lower funding level isn't enough to pay the bills.
The foundation has been speaking with another organization, Spring Meadow Resources, about taking over the program.
Spring Meadow operates six group homes and two apartment complexes for people with developmental disabilities.
