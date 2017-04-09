National Politics

April 9, 2017 2:13 PM

Democratic US Rep. Perlmutter will run for Colorado governor

By JAMES ANDERSON Associated Press
DENVER

Ed Perlmutter, a six-term Democratic congressman from a competitive district in suburban Denver, is entering Colorado's race for governor in 2018.

Perlmutter is considered a Democratic front-runner after making his formal announcement Sunday at a rally in Golden.

Perlmutter was first elected to Congress in 2006 in Jefferson County, viewed as a bellwether on how Colorado votes and a place where independent voters outnumber both Democrats and Republicans.

The congressman joins a field that includes Republican George Brauchler, the suburban Denver district attorney who prosecuted Colorado theater shooter James Holmes. Democrat Cary Kennedy, a former state treasurer, said Sunday she will formally announce her candidacy on Monday.

Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper is term-limited and cannot seek a third term.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos