Man upset over take-out beer ban shoots at Houston officer

1:02 Strange Music Inc.'s move into pop music Pause

1:02 John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

2:21 Five things to know about Kansas City's new marijuana law

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

3:16 After nearly 50 years in exile, former KC Black Panther leader Pete O'Neal speaks from Africa

0:56 The life of Yordano Ventura

2:04 Kara Kopetsky's mother feels her 10-year wait is nearly over

3:13 Nancy and Liz, mother and daughter recovering drug addicts, want to offer others hope