April 8, 2017 2:24 PM

Maryland doctors pays $450K to resolve Medicaid fraud case

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Authorities say a Maryland doctor has paid $450,000 to the state to resolve allegations that she submitted false billing records to the Medicaid program.

Officials say this week's settlement with Dr. Sabiha Mohiuddin, who owns and operates a primary care practice serving Medicaid patients, stems from a civil complaint filed in the Circuit Court for Frederick County.

The complaint alleged that from January 2007 through February 2014, Mohiuddin billed routine doctor's visits at a higher level of care than was provided to increase reimbursement from the Maryland Medicaid Program.

While not admitting liability, Mohiuddin agreed to pay $450,000 to settle the lawsuit.

