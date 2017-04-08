Alderman wins Aurora mayor's race after concession call

An alderman has emerged as the winner of a close contest for mayor in Illinois' second largest city.
The Chicago Tribune reports that (http://trib.in/2nOAzBy ) Richard Irvin is Aurora's mayor-elect after Rick Guzman conceded Friday evening. Unofficial vote totals reported by election officials show Irvin led Guzman by 170 votes in Tuesday's municipal contest.
Irvin, an attorney, will be Aurora's first black mayor. He's a lifelong Aurora resident, Army veteran and former prosecutor. He was first elected to the City Council in 2007.
He takes office May 9.
Former Aurora Mayor Tom Weisner stepped down from the job last year after more than a decade. He cited health concerns with his battle with cancer. The City Council chose Alderman Robert J. O'Connor to finish the remainder of the term.
Comments