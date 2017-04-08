National Politics

April 8, 2017 9:52 AM

Slain man, police officer who shot him, identified in Ohio

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Police have released the identities of the Columbus officer who fired and of the slain man they say had pulled what turned out to be a BB gun from a bag as he stepped out of an ambulance.

Police say the Thursday afternoon shooting happened near the St. Ann's hospital emergency room.

Police say the man refused repeated requests to get on the ground. They say he was having psychological problems and that medics in suburban Westerville who picked him up asked Columbus police to accompany them.

Columbus Police on Friday identified him as 39-year-old Christopher L. Wade. They say the officer who shot him is 14-year veteran Nathan Komisarek (KAHM'-uh-sair-ick).

Police say their investigation is continuing.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos