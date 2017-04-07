Ganim considering statewide office; asks about public funds

1:02 John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery Pause

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers

4:12 Sebelius talks about the ACA and end-of-life care

1:16 Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio

0:35 UMB cashing in on HSA trend, and health care bill could help