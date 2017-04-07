Trump airstrike gets bipartisan praise in Wisconsin

President Donald Trump's missile strike against Syria is winning bipartisan praise from Wisconsin's congressional delegation.
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan calls the action "appropriate and just." Sen. Ron Johnson calls the U.S. strike a "swift and appropriate action." And Rep. Mike Gallagher says he also supports the strike as a "clear signal that the United States will not stand idly by while dictators use weapons of mass destruction to murder children."
Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin calls the missile strike a "measured response." And Democratic Rep. Ron Kind says it is a "necessary and appropriate response."
But there's also bipartisan agreement Trump should not escalate military action without congressional approval.
And Baldwin says she is concerned about what she calls "the lack of a clear and comprehensive strategy for Syria and the region."
