Casper city manager to retire amid call for investigation

Casper's city manager has announced his retirement, just days after the City Council called for an investigation into the police department and handling of officer complaints by city management.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2oL8rnm) City Manager V.H. McDonald told the council in a letter Thursday he will retire June 1. McDonald has served in the position since November 2015.
Mayor Kenyne Humphrey had been expected to meet with McDonald Thursday morning to discuss options for responding to the police issues. She couldn't be reached for comment.
Humphrey had called for an investigation after a survey found the police force was suffering from poor morale and many were looking for other work. Officers said city staff hadn't acted on their complaints and that they didn't feel like they had the backing of the administration.
Councilors will start the search for a new city manager immediately.
