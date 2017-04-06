House OK's elections, ethics rewrite; Cooper threatens veto

House Republicans have voted to retool legislation struck down by a North Carolina court that combined elections and ethics duties into one board.
Democrats say the measure will only lead to more litigation, and Gov. Roy Cooper says he'll veto it if it comes to him.
The House voted Thursday for the measure, which still leaves in place an eight-member panel with membership equally divided by the two parties. Bill manager Rep. David Lewis of Dunn says concessions have been made to address last month's decision by three judges striking the law down.
The law was among many approved in December just before Cooper took office that reduced or checked his powers.
Cooper wrote Thursday that Republicans are merely rearranging an unconstitutional measure and threatened legal action if necessary.
Comments