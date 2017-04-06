Judge: Fired officer's statement can't be used against him

A sworn statement given by a former Mississippi police officer in one lawsuit cannot be used against him in any other case, a federal magistrate has ruled.
Ex-officer Canyon Boykin, who is white, awaits trial on a manslaughter charge in the October 2015 shooting death of a black man in the north Mississippi city of Columbus.
Boykin gave a sworn statement in his own lawsuit against the city. The lawsuit claims Boykin was wrongfully fired after the killing of 26-year-old Ricky Ball. Boykin has said he shot Ball in self-defense after Ball appeared to point a gun at him during a foot chase.
Boykin faces two wrongful death lawsuits in Ball's death.
Boykin's sworn statement cannot be used in the wrongful death cases or in the manslaughter case, U.S. Magistrate Judge David A. Sanders said in an order filed Tuesday, the Commercial Dispatch reported (http://bit.ly/2nhAXwK ).
The order only allows the attorneys in Boykin's wrongful termination case direct access to his deposition, and forbids them from making copies if they share it with defendants in the case. Jackson attorney Jeffrey Reynolds, who is representing Boykin in his criminal and civil cases, declined to comment on the order.
The Columbus City Council fired Boykin shortly after the shooting, saying he had failed to activate his body camera and had made inappropriate social media posts. Boykin's then-girlfriend was an unauthorized passenger in the patrol car the night Ball was killed.
