The Latest: New Mexico governor defends isolated confinement

1:20 p.m.
New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez says she vetoed a bill designed to curb the use of solitary confinement in jails and prisons because it could have endangered the lives of inmates and guards.
Martinez on Thursday vetoed a bill that would have banned the placement of pregnant women and juveniles in solitary confinement. The bill also would have limited the use of solitary confinement on inmates suffering from mental illness.
The Republican governor and former district attorney says in a veto message that the bill misconstrues isolated confinement and would eliminate needed flexibility for corrections officials.
She describes a situation in which a youthful offender might be sentenced to an adult detention facility — posing a danger to the juvenile or other inmates without the flexibility to use restricted housing.
1:00 p.m.
New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has signed at least 65 bills and vetoed more than a dozen more as a deadline approaches for acting on legislation.
The Republican governor on Thursday vetoed a measure aimed at curbing the use of solitary confinement in jails and prisons across New Mexico, while signing a wide variety of legislation from the Democrat-controlled Legislature.
Approved bills are designed to spur investment in high-speed internet access, allow liquor sales when New Year's Eve falls on a Sunday and give local government new control over curfews and liquor taxes — to describe just a few.
Martinez has until noon Friday to act on a $6.1 billion spending bill and related tax measures. She is promising to veto proposed tax increases.
