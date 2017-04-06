Omaha council candidate acknowledges criminal problems

4:12 Sebelius talks about the ACA and end-of-life care Pause

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers

2:25 Voters approve one-eighth-cent sales tax for inner-city improvements

0:57 KC voters approve new bonds and new animal shelter

3:17 Kobach repeats Trump's unsupported voter fraud claims

2:26 Gov. Sam Brownback discussed Kansas education funding

1:28 Sam Brownback says he's willing to talk about tax policy

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

3:07 Advocates call for KC Council to raise minimum wage