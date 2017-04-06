Bill would impact towns' withdrawal from Dane County zoning

4:12 Sebelius talks about the ACA and end-of-life care Pause

3:17 Kobach repeats Trump's unsupported voter fraud claims

2:25 Voters approve one-eighth-cent sales tax for inner-city improvements

2:20 Vietnam veteran asks Congress to pass Agent Orange benefits bill for 'blue water' sailors

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington

2:41 Yosemite official testifies about gender bias, hostile work environment

1:29 Decriminalization of marijuana in KC is heading for the ballot

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

4:00 KCI proposals explained in four minutes