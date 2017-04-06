Judge to mull whether lawyer can quit Arpaio's contempt case

4:12 Sebelius talks about the ACA and end-of-life care Pause

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers

3:17 Kobach repeats Trump's unsupported voter fraud claims

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

3:11 Pittsburg High School student journalists in the spotlight

1:26 Cass County sheriff calls search for remains a 'multi-day' event

4:12 Kansas City will host the centennial celebration of U.S. entry into WWI

2:55 Mothers of missing women awaited resolution hours before Jessica Runions' remains were identified

1:57 Frank Mason is doing something no other KU player has