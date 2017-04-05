Cook County officials urge precautions during storm

2:25 Voters approve one-eighth-cent sales tax for inner-city improvements Pause

3:17 Kobach repeats Trump's unsupported voter fraud claims

2:20 Vietnam veteran asks Congress to pass Agent Orange benefits bill for 'blue water' sailors

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio

1:33 Cyclists have their own signal in downtown KCMO

1:37 March for higher minimum wage in Kansas City

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

2:10 Big-ticket KC projects: How today's election could impact you

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the "opposition party" at CPAC