Daughtry, Bryan, 4 others elected to UNC Board by House

Two recent state House members have been elected to the University of North Carolina Board of Governors by their former colleagues.
Republicans Leo Daughtry of Smithfield and Rob Bryan of Charlotte were among six candidates chosen Wednesday by the House to serve on the oversight board for the UNC system's 17 campuses. Daughtry is a former House majority leader.
The chamber also elected Robeson County finance director Kellie Hunt Blue, Asheville lawyer Carolyn Lloyd Coward, Wendy Murphy of Wallace and hotel management executive Doyle Parrish of Raleigh. Parrish was re-elected to the board, but three other current board members weren't.
The Senate elected six members last week.
The two chambers chose fewer seats this year because a new law reduces the board from 32 voting members over time to 24.
