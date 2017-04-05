Family of cyclist killed by Nampa employee files claim

The family of a cyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle driven by a Nampa employee is suing the city.
Isabelle Alegria has filed a $1 million claim against the city of Nampa, the Nampa Police Department, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office and Canyon County, The Idaho Press-Tribune reported (http://bit.ly/2oBKRd9). The tort claim, which can be a precursor to a lawsuit, was filed March 14 in connection to the death of her father, Cruz Alegria of Nampa.
The claim does not include allegations of wrongdoing by any of the agencies, but asks for payment for damages related to wrongful death and the medical care her father received after the crash.
Cruz Alegria, 52, was cycling on Nov. 10 when a vehicle struck him in a crosswalk. He died six days after the crash. The vehicle that struck Cruz Alegria was reportedly driven by a Nampa police community service officer.
The community service officer was driving her personal vehicle and was on her lunch break at the time of the crash, Nampa spokeswoman Vickie Holbrook told the Idaho Press-Tribune in December.
The officer was placed on paid administrative leave after the crash. The police department confirmed Tuesday that she is still employed by the city.
No criminal charges have been filed against the officer.
The city and other agencies named in the tort claim have 90 days to respond. If they deny the claim or do not respond, Isabelle Algeria would be eligible to file a lawsuit.
Comments