The Latest: Dispatcher says shot trooper mouthed, 'Help me'

24:17 The GO bond debate: Listen to arguments for and against the ballot measure Pause

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers

2:10 Big-ticket KC projects: How today's election could impact you

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

0:35 UMB cashing in on HSA trend, and health care bill could help

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County