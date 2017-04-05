Trump, transgender and police shootings highlight election

0:57 KC voters approve new bonds and new animal shelter Pause

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers

2:26 Gov. Sam Brownback discussed Kansas education funding

24:17 The GO bond debate: Listen to arguments for and against the ballot measure

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

3:20 Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

2:20 Mothers of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions speak after two human skulls are found

9:50 Chow Town Live: How Rosedale Barbeque makes those golden crinkle-cut fries