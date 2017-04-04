96 lawyers urge Maine senators to oppose Gorsuch nomination

Nearly 100 lawyers in Maine are urging the state's two U.S. senators to oppose President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.
The group says in a letter that the Senate should reject Gorsuch's confirmation, citing an ongoing federal investigation into the Republican Trump's presidential campaign and Gorsuch's rulings that favor business interests.
The letter, organized by the group Mainers for Accountable Leadership, comes less than two weeks after a nearly 50 Maine attorneys asked Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King to support the nomination.
Collins, a Republican, has said she'll support Gorsuch. King, an independent, has said he remains undecided.
Gorsuch is a judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Monday to send his nomination to the Senate floor.
