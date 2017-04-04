Police: Ohio man threatened officer, magistrate

Police in West Virginia say an Ohio man allegedly threatened a magistrate and a police officer and his family after a chase.
The Herald-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2o2YUXV ) reports 31-year-old Aaron LeVaughn Brown of Columbus, Ohio was stopped by Huntington police on Saturday on suspicion of marijuana use. According to a criminal complaint in Cabell County Magistrate Court, McBrown fled in the vehicle and later on foot before being arrested.
The complaint says McBrown allegedly threatened the arresting officer and his family. After being taken to court, McBrown became hostile toward a magistrate.
McBrown was arraigned Sunday on numerous counts, among them possession of a controlled substance, felony retaliation, drunken driving and fleeing.
McBrown was held on $710,000 bond Monday in the Western Regional Jail. Jail records didn't indicate whether he has an attorney.
