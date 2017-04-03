Ferguson, St. Louis voters consider body camera initiatives

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers Pause

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio

2:31 Friedman: 'There is no excuse' for my campaign language

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

1:07 KC Mayor Sly James and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens meet

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes