Historical marker to be dedicated in honor of MLK in Memphis

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young is expected to attend the dedication of a historical marker in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. at Memphis International Airport.
The marker is scheduled to be unveiled Monday, the 49th anniversary of King's last flight. The civil rights leader flew into Memphis on April 3, 1968, to support a sanitation workers strike.
That night, he delivered the famed "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech at Mason Temple Church of God in Christ. He was assassinated the next day, while standing on the balcony of the old Lorraine Motel.
The marker dedication kicks off a series of events throughout Memphis leading up to the observance of the 50th anniversary of King's death next year.
Young was a confidante of King.
