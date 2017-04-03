Rolling Fork mayor faces trial for home repair fraud

The mayor of a Mississippi Delta town is set for trial on charges that he defrauded the Federal Home Loan Bank.
Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge "Butch" Walker is scheduled to begin trial Monday in state court in Jackson.
He was indicted in October 2015 on four counts. Authorities say Walker submitted a false invoice for unnecessary repairs at a Rolling Fork home.
The mayor of the 2,100-person town was indicted on similar charges in 2014 that were dismissed.
Walker is accused of conspiring with two Brandon women who have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to making false statements to the bank. Prosecutors claim Kayla Lindsey and Marlene Williams took $187,000 in kickbacks from repairs made using bank grants. Prosecutors say they required contractors to inflate invoices and hand over extra money.
