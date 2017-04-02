Las Vegas police identity officer who shot burglary suspect

Authorities have identified the Las Vegas police officer who shot an armed man twice during a burglary call west of downtown.
Las Vegas police said Sunday that 53-year-old Officer James Ledogar opened fire Friday afternoon when he encountered the suspect.
Ledogar was in a nearby parking lot when there was a call reporting an armed man who was on the ground behind a strip mall.
Police said the officer shot the suspect after he sat up with a gun and wouldn't put it down.
Ledogar joined the force in August 2001 and was most recently assigned to the homeland security division of the emergency operations bureau.
He is now on paid administrative leave pending a review of the incident.
Comments