Governor: Changes being made to teacher evaluation system

After hearing from educators around New Mexico, Gov. Susana Martinez says changes are being made to the state's long-contested teacher evaluation system.
Under the revisions, the number of sick days allowed before teachers are docked on their evaluations will double to six and the weight of student scores will be set at 35 percent rather than half.
Discord has been brewing for years. Teacher unions have challenged the evaluation system in court, as the Martinez administration negotiated unsuccessfully with lawmakers to move the evaluation rules into state statute.
Sick leave became the focus of a veto standoff between the governor and lawmakers during the recent legislative session.
In announcing the changes, Martinez said her administration listened to teachers' concerns. But union officials say the changes represent only small improvements and that the system is still flawed.
