Governor: Changes being made to teacher evaluation system

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers Pause

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

2:26 Mayor Sly James gives details on $800 million 'GO' bond proposal

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

3:25 ‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

1:07 KC Mayor Sly James and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens meet

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter