Voter rights marchers seek to protect ballot access

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers Pause

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio

2:10 Big-ticket taxpayer, private-sector KC-area projects

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

2:26 Mayor Sly James gives details on $800 million 'GO' bond proposal

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

1:40 More than a hundred volunteers beautified the River Market neighborhood with their hands