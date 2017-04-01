National Politics

April 1, 2017 3:42 PM

Illinois parents back bill to keep SAT score off transcripts

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Some Illinois parents are backing legislation that would keep students' SAT scores off their high school transcripts.

Illinois law requires transcripts include a student's score on the state-sponsored exam, which all high school juniors must take.

The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2mZzMSA) some parents say students should have more control over what information a college receives when they apply for admission. They say if a student is sick or has a bad day the score may sink their chances of getting into their school of choice.

Legislation that passed an Illinois Senate committee would allow parents to remove the score from a transcript. Students who retake the test could send an updated score to colleges.

A bill that passed the Illinois House would eliminate the requirement that scores be included.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos