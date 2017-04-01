Officials release bodycam video from Utah police shooting

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio Pause

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

4:13 Mayor Sly James asserts 'the state of our city is strong'

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

1:40 Red Bridge YMCA and Initiative PB&J will attempt world record

2:21 Lyric Washington-Gaw stared death in the face 'and gave it a raspberry'

3:48 Danny Duffy's childhood home in Lompoc, California filled with memorabilia, memories