Minnesota Republicans aim to clamp down on doughnut stand

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio Pause

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

3:02 Syrian refugee families struggle to make KC home

17:06 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the U.S.

1:40 Red Bridge YMCA and Initiative PB&J will attempt world record

2:21 Lyric Washington-Gaw stared death in the face 'and gave it a raspberry'

3:18 Deanna Rose workers get animals ready for the new season

1:49 Pelicans in Missouri? Just a short drive north of KC

3:48 Danny Duffy's childhood home in Lompoc, California filled with memorabilia, memories