Despite local outrage, Draper could house homeless shelter

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams says two locations in Draper will still be considered for a new homeless shelter even though the city's mayor withdrew his offer to house the facility after fierce opposition from residents.
About 1,000 people in Draper packed a Wednesday night meeting, where attendees shouted down the idea of a shelter in their city, booed a homeless man who asked for understanding and threatened to impeach Mayor Troy Walker.
Walker then said he was no longer volunteering his city for the shelter, but the county mayor said at a Thursday meeting of a homeless site committee that Draper would still be considered.
The committee will deliberate a total of nine possible Salt Lake County locations Thursday and recommend one to state officials.
The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2njRb3N) the recommendation will be announced Friday.
