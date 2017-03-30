Gov. Ducey signs bill expanding state terror law

3:25 ‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? Pause

4:13 Mayor Sly James asserts 'the state of our city is strong'

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

3:01 Postgame reaction from McDonald's All-American Game MVP Michael Porter Jr.

2:21 Lyric Washington-Gaw stared death in the face 'and gave it a raspberry'

0:59 Police captain describes burglars fleeing, shooting at officers

2:02 Billy Preston feels more prepared for KU after McDonald's All-American Game

0:58 Royals' Danny Duffy happy with final outing at spring training