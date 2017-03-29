Portland police arrest 3 people in downtown protest

Police in Portland, Oregon arrested three people during a downtown rally protesting the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old black boy.
Police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson said in a news release that those arrested Wednesday included 34-year-old Hollis McClure, 20-year-old Adebisi Okuneye and 22-year-old Damion Feller. All were arrested for disorderly conduct and Feller was also arrested for reckless burning.
A Multnomah County grand jury concluded last week that Officer Andrew Hearst was justified in shooting Quanice Hayes three times after police say Hayes reached for his waistband instead of following orders to surrender.
Police say reports of two assaults and property damage during the protest are under investigation.
The crowd was also upset because they were blocked from City Council chambers under a new policy aimed at controlling protests that have brought city business to a near-standstill in recent months.
