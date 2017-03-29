Times up? Florida considers term limits for appeals judges

The Florida House wants appeals and Supreme Court judges to be limited to 12 years on the bench — a limit that doesn't exist in any other state.
The House voted 73-46 on Wednesday for a bill that would ask voters to set those limits. It's a priority of Speaker Richard Corcoran, who has said he wants to rein in the Supreme Court and what he calls judges who legislate from the bench.
Republican Rep. Jennifer Sullivan said she sponsored the bill because judges need to be more accountable.
Democrats vigorously opposed the bill, saying that it would discourage qualified people from applying for appellate judgeships and that it would force good judges to retire to be replaced with people with less experience.
It would need 60 percent approval from voters if it makes the 2018 ballot.
Comments