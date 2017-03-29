City wants to shift liability following police shooting

4:13 Mayor Sly James asserts 'the state of our city is strong' Pause

2:01 First gift of cherry blossom trees from Japan were pest-infested

1:07 KC Mayor Sly James and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens meet

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

0:41 KC-area shops selling hemp oil face uncertain legal landscape

1:10 Mark Bedell on Kansas City Public Schools' strategic plan