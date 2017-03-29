Veteran SC senator free on bond on misconduct allegations

4:13 Mayor Sly James asserts 'the state of our city is strong' Pause

3:25 ‘Brexit’: Deal, or No Deal?

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address