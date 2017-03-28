77 cases affected by mishandled evidence in Ingham County

A report reveals that 77 cases have been dismissed because of the mishandling of documents by the Ingham County Sheriff's Department.
Record keeping problems at the sheriff's office due to a sewage leak was revealed in the fall of 2016 by then Ingham County Sheriff Gene Wriggelsworth. A report handed the Ingham County Board of Commissioners indicates the sheriff's office mishandled evidence.
According to the report, cases were examined between Jan. 1, 2010 to December 31, 2016. In total, 77 cases were dismissed because the evidence necessary for conviction was no longer available. The report says the vast majority of those cases involved controlled substances.
Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth, the son of the previous sheriff, says he plans to address the findings in the report on Friday during a news conference.
