Sheriff's deputies involved in shooting in SW Idaho

Officials in southwest Idaho are investigating following a shooting that occurred as law enforcement officers attempted to serve a felony warrant at a home in Boise on Tuesday.
The Ada County Sheriff's Office says events escalated quickly as the three deputies made contact.
Sheriff Stephen Bartlett says one man who shot at deputies was injured and taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Bartlett says the shooting remains under investigation, and that additional details will be released as they become available.
