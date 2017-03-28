Sheriff's deputies involved in shooting in SW Idaho

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots' Pause

0:41 KC-area shops selling hemp oil face uncertain legal landscape

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

2:26 Mayor Sly James gives details on $800 million 'GO' bond proposal

1:07 KC Mayor Sly James and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens meet

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

2:30 Trump signs executive order rolling back Obama’s climate change policies

1:05 Jeff Colyer responds to reports about Brownback leaving

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders